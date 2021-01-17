Advertisement

Phoenix police: 1 person dead, 9 injured in separate shootings

The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.
The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — One person is dead and six others injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday outside a Phoenix nightclub, police said.

Officers responded to the scene about 5 a.m. and said one person was declared dead at the scene and six other victims were located and transported to hospitals by Phoenix Fire Department crews.

The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.

Two hours earlier, police said at least three men were shot and wounded at a Phoenix strip mall. All three were transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Police said preliminary information indicates the men were in a fight and exchanged gunfire.

They said it’s unclear if the two shooting incidents were related, but the scenes were nearly 14 miles apart.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources tell 16 News Now the school asked Linville to resign after a complaint came in about...
Jimtown community reaction after track coach asked to resign
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Coronavirus
COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
Police say a male bicyclist was hit by a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.
Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck
Fire crews spent Saturday morning on scene of a house fire in South Bend.
No one hurt in morning house fire in South Bend

Latest News

Phil Spector has died at 81.
Phil Spector has died at 81
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Statehouses, US capital brace for potentially violent week
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens