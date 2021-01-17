Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stopped by South Bend Saturday afternoon.

The Wienermobile also came by our news station.

“We are on a Coast-to-Coast Wieny Roast, driving the Oscar Mayer Mobile all across the country and we are on our way to Fort Wayne, so we thought we’d stop by to say hello. We are traveling the country for a whole year, kind of doing different promotions. We do events in each city and we just try to make people smile,” said “Relish” Rachel.

“We saw the movie Rudy and thought we might check out this area. We are looking for him. Don’t know how old he is these days,” said “Saucy” Spence.

A boy named Joey asked his dad to chase down the Wienermobile.

Joey said he wanted to see it up close.

The Oscar Mayer drivers said meeting all kinds of people makes the job fun.

“Definitely the people. Just here in South Bend already, people have been freaking out. Just people reacting. We were just on campus and these kids were running after the Wiener Mobile so definitely the people,” said “Saucy” Spence.

“It’s an experience of a lifetime, but it’s only a one-year experience. Actually, Oscar Mayer is recruiting the next class of hot doggers. So if you go on our website you can apply for this job. It’s the best road trip ever,” said “Relish” Rachel.

