No. 23 Minnesota hands No. 7 Michigan 1st loss in 75-57 romp

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Liam Robbins had 22 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes to lead No. 23 Minnesota to a 75-57 victory over No. 7 Michigan.

This was the first loss for the Wolverines.

Marcus Carr scored 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 10 points.

The Gophers are 11-4 overall, 4-4 in the Big Ten.

They played their seventh straight game against an opponent ranked in the Associated Press poll.

Minnesota held the best shooting team in the conference to a season-low score and a season-high 20 turnovers.

Michigan fell to 11-1 and 6-1.

1/16/2021 5:36:42 PM (GMT -5:00)