Mass on kidney to keep LeVert out indefinitely for Pacers

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Newly acquired swingman Caris LeVert is out indefinitely for the Indiana Pacers after an MRI showed a mass on his left kidney while conducting a physical.

The 26-year-old was part of this week’s blockbuster four-team deal that sent All-Star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets and All-Star Victor Oladipo from Indiana to Houston.

LeVert was expected to help replace Oladipo and injured forward T.J. Warren with Indiana.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said he knows LeVert will join the team as soon as possible.

