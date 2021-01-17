Lake effect snow will continue into Monday for some, a coating to 2 inches is possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Flurries or light snow showers for most will come to an end as lake effect snow showers will dominate in our northern communities through the evening. Little to no accumulation occurred during the day with warm surfaces ad temperatures. That changes as the sun goes down. Some accumulation is possible heading into Monday morning. A coating to 2 inches downwind of Lake Michigan as temperatures drop overnight. Low of 27.

MONDAY: Lake effect snow showers continue into the afternoon for our northern communities. Some addition light accumulations are possible due to temperatures likely staying below the freezing mark during the day. Lake effect snow comes to an end in the afternoon and evening. High of 31.

MONDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers ending early with some slick spots possible on the roads as yet another cold night it on tap. Mostly cloudy skies. Low of 23.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with some peaks of sunshine but remaining cold. A few snow showers are possible after dark. High of 29.

LONG RANGE: An area of some light snow is possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with no accumulation expected. Another chance of some light snow showers or flurries comes Thursday evening into early Friday. This comes as temperatures warm into the upper 30s and then drop into the 20s for highs late this week. More chances for accumulating snow come after the weekend as more cold air looks to overtake Michiana. Keep checking back for the latest First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, January 17th

Sunday’s High: 34

Sunday’s Low: 31

Precipitation: 0.04″

Total Snowfall: 0.4″

