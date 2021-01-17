Advertisement

La Casa de Amistad needs volunteers

By Carly Miller
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - La Casa de Amistad in South Bend is asking for your help in getting a big project done at their new location.

They are looking for volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday to come out and help paint the walls of the new space that is 3 times the size of their previous location.

When the new space is finished by the end of this year, the executive director says they will be able to provide many important services all under one roof.

“It’s rare to be able to see a center like ours in the midwest that does all the things under one roof. So whether that’s youth programming or a bilingual preschool, adult English classes or a legal clinic, we have that all in one space to help folks,” executive director Sam Centellas said.

For more information about how you can volunteer for this project, click here.

