ISP investigating Cass County inmate death

(WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of Cass County Jail inmate Clyde Davis, 72.

Preliminary investigation found that just after 11 AM Saturday morning, a correctional officer found Davis in his jail cell unconscious and not breathing.

Davis was transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital. Despite life-saving measures he was pronounced deceased at 11:38 a.m.

According to ISP, there were not outwardly signs of trauma to Davis’s body. An autopsy has been scheduled but at this time foul play is not suspected.

This investigation is ongoing.

