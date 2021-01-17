Advertisement

ISP investigating Cass County inmate death

(KVLY)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of Cass County Jail inmate Clyde Davis, 72.

Preliminary investigation found that just after 11 AM Saturday morning, a correctional officer found Davis in his jail cell unconscious and not breathing.

Davis was transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital. Despite life-saving measures he was pronounced deceased at 11:38 a.m.

According to ISP, there were not outwardly signs of trauma to Davis’s body. An autopsy has been scheduled but at this time foul play is not suspected.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources tell 16 News Now the school asked Linville to resign after a complaint came in about...
Jimtown community reaction after track coach asked to resign
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Coronavirus
COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
Police say a male bicyclist was hit by a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.
Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck
Fire crews spent Saturday morning on scene of a house fire in South Bend.
No one hurt in morning house fire in South Bend

Latest News

Trooper Jarah Burgin sustained serious injuries after being hit while investigating a Toll Road...
Trooper hit on Indiana Toll Road, third to be hit in three weeks
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
Table of Brotherhood: MLK Day
Elkhart mayor hosts virtual MLK event
La Casa de Amistad in South Bend is asking for your help in getting a big project done at their...
La Casa de Amistad needs volunteers