Irish soar to a 83-73 win over Boston College

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team (7-5, 5-3) picked up its fourth victory over the last five games, soaring to an 83-73 win over Boston College (5-7, 1-7) on Sunday inside Purcell Pavilion. Junior guard Dara Mabrey and graduate guard Destinee Walker combined for 41 points.

Mabrey led with a game-high 21 points, on 7-of-8 shooting, including a 3-for-4 mark from three-point range. Mabrey also registered five assists and three steals. Meanwhile, Walker followed right behind with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, in which she scored 14 in the fourth quarter alone. For both, It marked their second games with 20 or more points this season.

Maddy Westbeld and Mikki Vaughn also recorded double-digit scoring performances with 13 and 10 points, respectively. For Vaughn, it was her fourth straight, which extends her career-high streak. In addition, Anaya Peoples came so close to a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.

“Having played Boston College just 11 days ago, we were very familiar with what we needed to do. The goal today was to play with more toughness and to play for 40 minutes. I felt like we handled the pressure a lot better, so it shows me how much we’ve improved over the past week,” Karen & Kevin Keyes Head Coach Niele Ivey stated.

HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a back-and-forth first quarter that featured seven lead changes, as both sides shot over 45 percent. The Eagles finished the period strong, pushing ahead for the early 18-14 lead after one.

Next, the Fighting Irish recorded their second highest-scoring quarter of the season, pouring in 27 points in the second (compared to Boston College’s 15) on 63.2 percent shooting (12-of-19). Mabrey was a big reason why, as the junior made all four of her shot attempts for 11 points. In fact, Mabrey had two and-one’s in a 63-second span.

Vaughn also dropped six in the quarter, converting three of her four shots. Lastly, Westbeld almost landed at double-digits at the midway point with nine points. All-in-all, the Irish led 41-33 at the half on 58.1 percent shooting.

The Eagles fought their way back into the game in the third, where they outscored the Irish 20-14 to cut the deficit to one possession, 55-53. The Boston College trio of Dickens, Soule and Garraud did all the scoring for the visitors, with the latter leading the way with nine points. The Irish did convert 6-of-10 in the period but allowed Boston College to take nine more shot attempts.

Insert Walker and Mabrey, who took over the game in fourth, combining for the team’s first 15 points to extend their lead to 70-62. In fact, Walker recorded a solo 6-0 run in the six to five-minute mark. The Florida native ultimately fired off an impressive 14 points in the final quarter alone to help seal the 83-73 win for the Irish.

Last, but certainly not least, Notre Dame shot a season-high 61.4 percent on Sunday, shooting over 50 percent in all four quarters.

NOTES

Notre Dame leads the overall series 25-8 and ended a three-game skid in the series. It marked the first time an ACC opponent had won three straight against the Irish.



The win also marked Notre Dame’s fourth consecutive victory at home.



Mabrey poured in 11 points in the second quarter alone, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. She notched two and-one plays within a 63-second span.



Mabrey earned her sixth game in double figures this season with 21 points on Sunday. It also marked her second game with 20 or more.



Walker was on absolute fire in the fourth quarter, where she notched 14 of her 20 points. She too earned her second game with 20 or more points.



Walker becomes the fourth different Irish player this season to score double-digit points in the fourth quarter alone. Her 14 on Sunday stands as the high-mark so far this year.



Maddy Westbeld earned her 10th game in double figures this season with 13 points.



Mikki Vaughn recorded her fourth-straight game in double figures with 10 points, continuing her career high scoring streak.



The Irish totaled 48 points in the paint today and marked the second game in a row in which they totaled 40 or more.



Notre Dame shot over 60 percent, finishing at 61.4 percent on the game - a new season high. They shot 50 percent or higher in all four quarters.



