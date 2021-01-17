Advertisement

Goodwin, Notre Dame hold off Boston College 80-70

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Dane Goodwin scored 21 points, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham had double-doubles, and Notre Dame got its first ACC victory with an 80-70 win over Boston College.

Hubb had 13 points and 10 assists and Durham had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Nate Laszewski added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Cormac Ryan scored 10 for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame came into the game with a four-game losing streak, three coming against ranked opponents.

Steffon Mitchell had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/16/2021 6:19:46 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Sources tell 16 News Now the school asked Linville to resign after a complaint came in about...
Jimtown community reaction after track coach asked to resign
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Coronavirus
COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
Police say a male bicyclist was hit by a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.
Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck
Coronavirus vaccine
When will Indiana receive more COVID-19 vaccines?

Latest News

Irish sweep #1 Gophers with a 2-1 win
Butler erases 13-point deficit, upsets No. 8 Creighton in OT
No. 23 Minnesota hands No. 7 Michigan 1st loss in 75-57 romp
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball game against Howard on MLK Day canceled