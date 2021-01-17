Advertisement

Fabbri’s late goal lifts Red Wings over Hurricanes 4-2

By Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) - Robby Fabbri scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:42 left in the third period, Dylan Larkin got his second goal into an empty net and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2.

Fabbri fluttered the puck past Petr Mrazek from the front of the crease off a pass from Filip Zadina behind the net.

Zadina also set up Bobby Ryan to score in his Red Wings debut, breaking a scoreless tie early in the second period, after the veteran forward missed the opener with an injury.

Larkin scored a tiebreaking goal early in the third just 18 seconds after Carolina went ahead.

Detroit’s Jonathan Bernier finished with 29 saves in his season debut.

