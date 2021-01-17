Elkhart residents say goodbye to local pastors with parade

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - Dozens of Elkhart residents came together to say goodbye to two of their favorite pastors with a parade Sunday afternoon.

For the last five and a half years, Tim & Sue Burchill and Trinity on Jackson Church have been bonded together.

On Sunday, they spent their last day of service watching a caravan of cars led by the Elkhart City Fire Department give thanks and say goodbye one last time.

The Burchill’s say they are thankful for the time they spent in the Elkhart Community and are blessed to met so many great people.

“This congregation is filled with a bunch I’ve really fabulous people and they have a heart for Jesus that we know they will go on and do bigger and better stuff after we leave. We just enjoyed it,” Sue Burchill says.

The Burchill’s’ say they’re next stop will be Carmel, Indiana where Tim will be a lead pastor at Carmel United Methodist Church and Sue will be closer to family.

