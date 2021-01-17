Advertisement

Elkhart residents say goodbye to local pastors with parade

Tim & Sue Burchill, pastors at Trinity on Jackson Church in Elkhart, say one last goodbye as...
Tim & Sue Burchill, pastors at Trinity on Jackson Church in Elkhart, say one last goodbye as dozens of residents parade down their front lawn Sunday.(wndu)
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - Dozens of Elkhart residents came together to say goodbye to two of their favorite pastors with a parade Sunday afternoon.

For the last five and a half years, Tim & Sue Burchill and Trinity on Jackson Church have been bonded together.

On Sunday, they spent their last day of service watching a caravan of cars led by the Elkhart City Fire Department give thanks and say goodbye one last time.

The Burchill’s say they are thankful for the time they spent in the Elkhart Community and are blessed to met so many great people.

“This congregation is filled with a bunch I’ve really fabulous people and they have a heart for Jesus that we know they will go on and do bigger and better stuff after we leave. We just enjoyed it,” Sue Burchill says.

The Burchill’s’ say they’re next stop will be Carmel, Indiana where Tim will be a lead pastor at Carmel United Methodist Church and Sue will be closer to family.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources tell 16 News Now the school asked Linville to resign after a complaint came in about...
Jimtown community reaction after track coach asked to resign
Coronavirus
COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
Trooper Jarah Burgin sustained serious injuries after being hit while investigating a Toll Road...
Trooper hit on Indiana Toll Road, third to be hit in three weeks

Latest News

It’s scaled back a little bit due to Covid restrictions, but ice carvers are still showing off...
17th annual Hunter Ice Festival takes over downtown Niles
Sources tell 16 News Now the school asked Linville to resign after a complaint came in about...
Jimtown community reaction after track coach asked to resign
Nothing says winter like throwing on a pair of skates and hitting the ice.
Ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park
While it was a competitive event featuring the men who built the course in the ’80s, some other...
Maple City Ice Bowl raises $20,000 for the Window Food Bank