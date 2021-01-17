Advertisement

Elkhart mayor hosts virtual MLK event

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, Elkhart Mayor Roberson led an event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The “Table of Brotherhood: MLK Day” event was livestreamed from River Oaks Community Church.

Mayor Roberson, Pastor Scott Matthews and other community leaders honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and led discussions about race in America.

They also encouraged people to work towards making a difference in their community.

“Don’t just talk about MLK Day,” Pastor Scott Matthews said. “Live with this stuff. Ask yourself, how am I going to be a part of the solution?”

The church and the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department are hosting a food and clothing drive for Guidance Ministries and students at Elkhart Community Schools.

Donations can be dropped off at the Tolson Center between 3 pm and 5 pm this Monday, January 18th.

