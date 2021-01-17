Advertisement

Edwardsburg loses state semifinal to Cadillac, 28-26

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg Eddies lost to Cadillac in the state semifinal game at Leo Hoffman Field Saturday afternoon, 28-26.

The Eddies were trying to make it back to Detroit for the third time in four season.

Cadillac has never played for a state title.

The Vikings struck first with a one-yard QB keeper from Aden Gurden to give Cadillac a 6-0 lead.

Edwardsburg responded in the second quarter with a 37-yard run from Ethan Cebra to tie the game up at six.

The Eddies took the lead on their next possession thanks to a short touchdown from Logan McColley with a successful two-point conversion to make it 14-6 Edwardsburg.

But the Vikings would score three straight touchdowns to take a 28-14 lead.

The Eddies answered and scored late on a Jackson Hoover touchdown to make it a 28-26 game.

They need the two point conversion to send the game to overtime but Logan McColley was stopped short of the goal line.

Cadillac wins the state semifinal matchup over Edwardsburg 28-26.

“Our kids battled right down to the end,” head coach Kevin Bartz said. “It came down to a two-point conversion and then it was almost like starting the game over at that point in time. Once again, I am proud of our kids. Are they disappointed that they are walking away from this and we are not going to Ford Field, they are. But once again, they battled for eight months trying to get through this season and it just didn’t go our way today.”

Edwardsburg’s first loss of the year comes in heart breaking fashion.

The Eddies were also without star captain Drew Bidwell this afternoon.

Cadillac will play Detroit Country Day for the state title Friday night at 7:30 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources tell 16 News Now the school asked Linville to resign after a complaint came in about...
Jimtown community reaction after track coach asked to resign
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Coronavirus
COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
Police say a male bicyclist was hit by a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.
Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck
Coronavirus vaccine
When will Indiana receive more COVID-19 vaccines?

Latest News

Pistons come into Miami and roll past reeling Heat, 120-100
Fabbri’s late goal lifts Red Wings over Hurricanes 4-2
Irish sweep #1 Gophers with a 2-1 win
Mass on kidney to keep LeVert out indefinitely for Pacers
Butler erases 13-point deficit, upsets No. 8 Creighton in OT