Edwardsburg loses state semifinal to Cadillac, 28-26

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg Eddies lost to Cadillac in the state semifinal game at Leo Hoffman Field Saturday afternoon, 28-26.

The Eddies were trying to make it back to Detroit for the third time in four season.

Cadillac has never played for a state title.

The Vikings struck first with a one-yard QB keeper from Aden Gurden to give Cadillac a 6-0 lead.

Edwardsburg responded in the second quarter with a 37-yard run from Ethan Cebra to tie the game up at six.

The Eddies took the lead on their next possession thanks to a short touchdown from Logan McColley with a successful two-point conversion to make it 14-6 Edwardsburg.

But the Vikings would score three straight touchdowns to take a 28-14 lead.

The Eddies answered and scored late on a Jackson Hoover touchdown to make it a 28-26 game.

They need the two point conversion to send the game to overtime but Logan McColley was stopped short of the goal line.

Cadillac wins the state semifinal matchup over Edwardsburg 28-26.

“Our kids battled right down to the end,” head coach Kevin Bartz said. “It came down to a two-point conversion and then it was almost like starting the game over at that point in time. Once again, I am proud of our kids. Are they disappointed that they are walking away from this and we are not going to Ford Field, they are. But once again, they battled for eight months trying to get through this season and it just didn’t go our way today.”

Edwardsburg’s first loss of the year comes in heart breaking fashion.

The Eddies were also without star captain Drew Bidwell this afternoon.

Cadillac will play Detroit Country Day for the state title Friday night at 7:30 PM.

