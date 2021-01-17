Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe page is making rounds online after a dog shaved with the word “KILL” on its side was submitted to a Kosciusko County animal shelter.

Belvas, a fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, was found wandering in the Claypool area before he was taken in by a good Samaritan, according to the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County.

To make matters worse, upon arrival, Belvas was diagnosed with parvo, a deadly canine virus, as well as pneumonia.

As of Sunday morning, he is receiving treatment at a local animal hospital where doctors say he is showing good signs of improvement.

However, in order to keep the progress going, AWL say Belvas is going to need support to help pay for his medicare costs.

A GoFundMe page with a $5,000 goal has been set up for medical expenses. Anyone who would like to donate can click here.

People can also donate via the AWL website by visiting https://awlwarsaw.com/donate. The shelter also accepts credit or debit payments over the phone at (574) 267-3008. Checks and cash are also accepted in-person at the shelter or through mail at 1048 S. CR 325E, Piercton, IN.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.