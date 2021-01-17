Advertisement

Butler erases 13-point deficit, upsets No. 8 Creighton in OT

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Aaron Thompson scored 17 points and he found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 68 seconds left in overtime, leading Butler back from a 13-point deficit to upset No. 8 Creighton 70-66 in overtime.

The Bulldogs scored the final eight points of the game to win their fourth straight home game in the series.

Creighton squandered a 58-45 lead over the final 7 1/2 minutes and a a 66-62 lead in overtime as its six-game winning streak came to an end.

Denzel Mahoney scored 23 of his season-high 29 points in the second half for the Bluejays.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/16/2021 5:12:32 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Sources tell 16 News Now the school asked Linville to resign after a complaint came in about...
Jimtown community reaction after track coach asked to resign
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Coronavirus
COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
Police say a male bicyclist was hit by a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.
Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck
Coronavirus vaccine
When will Indiana receive more COVID-19 vaccines?

Latest News

Pistons come into Miami and roll past reeling Heat, 120-100
Fabbri’s late goal lifts Red Wings over Hurricanes 4-2
Irish sweep #1 Gophers with a 2-1 win
Mass on kidney to keep LeVert out indefinitely for Pacers