Butler erases 13-point deficit, upsets No. 8 Creighton in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Aaron Thompson scored 17 points and he found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 68 seconds left in overtime, leading Butler back from a 13-point deficit to upset No. 8 Creighton 70-66 in overtime.

The Bulldogs scored the final eight points of the game to win their fourth straight home game in the series.

Creighton squandered a 58-45 lead over the final 7 1/2 minutes and a a 66-62 lead in overtime as its six-game winning streak came to an end.

Denzel Mahoney scored 23 of his season-high 29 points in the second half for the Bluejays.

1/16/2021 5:12:32 PM (GMT -5:00)