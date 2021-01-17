Advertisement

Balanced Purdue holds off Penn State 80-72

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Sasha Stefanovic led a balanced attack with 15 points, Trevion Williams had a double-double and Purdue held off rusty Penn State 80-72.

It was Purdue’s first home game since Christmas Day and the first game for Penn State since Dec. 30 after four conference games were postponed due to coronavirus concerns across the league.

Eric Hunter Jr. scored 14 points for the Boilermakers. Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Myreon Jones scored a career-high 23 points for the Nittany Lions (3-5, 0-4), who have lost four straight while starting a run of four games in seven days.

