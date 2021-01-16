Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball scores and highlights for 1/15

By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

These are Friday night’s games featuring Michiana teams:

Indiana Boys:

Argos, 39, Oregon-Davis, 11

Bethany Christian, 59, Smith Academy, 26

South Central (Union Mills), 41, Boone Grove, 39

Elkhart, 47, Bremen, 31

Chesterton, 51, LaPorte, 35

Triton, 59, Culver, 32

Culver Academy at Marquette Catholic ppd.

Clinton Christian, 51, Granger Christian, 40

LaVille, 52, Knox, 36

Morgan Twp., 91, LaCrosse, 35

Northridge, 66, NorthWood, 58

Penn, 87, Jimtown, 36

Concord, 50, Plymouth, 45

South Bend Riley, 81, New Prairie, 55

South Bend St. Joseph, 66, John Glenn, 51

South Bend Adams, 80, South Bend Washington, 56

Rochester, 51, Tippecanoe Valley, 46

Valparaiso at Michigan City ppd.

Warsaw, 48, Goshen, 38

Mishawaka, 60, Wawasee, 42

Winamac, 39, North Judson, 33

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Angola, 57, West Noble, 45

Central Noble, 43, Westview, 38

Indiana Girls:

Lakeland, 60, Westview, 28

Merrillville, 53, Mishawaka, 42

Triton, 66, Culver, 22

Knox, 62, LaVille, 20

