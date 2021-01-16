Roundball Roundup: Michiana high school basketball scores and highlights for 1/15
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
These are Friday night’s games featuring Michiana teams:
Indiana Boys:
Argos, 39, Oregon-Davis, 11
Bethany Christian, 59, Smith Academy, 26
South Central (Union Mills), 41, Boone Grove, 39
Elkhart, 47, Bremen, 31
Chesterton, 51, LaPorte, 35
Triton, 59, Culver, 32
Culver Academy at Marquette Catholic ppd.
Clinton Christian, 51, Granger Christian, 40
LaVille, 52, Knox, 36
Morgan Twp., 91, LaCrosse, 35
Northridge, 66, NorthWood, 58
Penn, 87, Jimtown, 36
Concord, 50, Plymouth, 45
South Bend Riley, 81, New Prairie, 55
South Bend St. Joseph, 66, John Glenn, 51
South Bend Adams, 80, South Bend Washington, 56
Rochester, 51, Tippecanoe Valley, 46
Valparaiso at Michigan City ppd.
Warsaw, 48, Goshen, 38
Mishawaka, 60, Wawasee, 42
Winamac, 39, North Judson, 33
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Angola, 57, West Noble, 45
Central Noble, 43, Westview, 38
Indiana Girls:
Lakeland, 60, Westview, 28
Merrillville, 53, Mishawaka, 42
Triton, 66, Culver, 22
Knox, 62, LaVille, 20
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.