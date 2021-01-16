Notre Dame Men’s Basketball game against Howard on MLK Day canceled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Men’s Basketball game against Howard set for Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been canceled for this season.

The game will be rescheduled for the 2022 season.

Howard has been dealing with COVID-19 issues and has been on pause since January 8.

“I am disappointed that we will not be able to make the trip on Monday, but we are committed to going back in 2022 to make this game happen,” coach Mike Brey said. “We hope that by next season, we will have a packed Burr Gymnasium, be able to invite special guests connected with both teams in the D.C. area and have the experience we envisioned when we scheduled this game in the summer of 2020.”

Notre Dame is set to play against Boston College on Saturday, January 16 and won’t play until the following Sunday, January 24 at Miami.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.