No one hurt in morning house fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire crews spent Saturday morning on scene of a house fire in South Bend.

It happened just off Mishawaka Ave. on S 34th St.

Thankfully, everyone made it out of the house safely.

There were three people in the home originally.

Officials were called out on a report of someone trapped in the home.

That person was out of the house by the time crews got there.

It took about 25 minutes to have the fire under control.

The cause is under investigation.

