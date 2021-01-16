Advertisement

COVID-19 variant found in Michigan

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first case of the new COVID-19 variant has been found in Michigan.

According to the MDHHS, an adult female living in Washtenaw County has the variant virus.

She recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where the variant originated.

Close contacts of this individual have been identified and are in quarantine.

At this time two new cases have been identified from close contacts with the person, but it is not known if they are infected with the variant.

To date, the virus has been identified in at least 16 other states and jurisdictions in the U.S.

This is the only known case in Michigan at this time, however it is possible that there are more that have not been identified.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources tell 16 News Now the school asked Linville to resign after a complaint came in about...
Jimtown community reaction after track coach asked to resign
Police say a male bicyclist was hit by a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.
Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck
Mishawaka police respond to a shooting.
Confirmed shooting in Mishawaka; victim in stable condition
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the...
Guard activated at Michigan Capitol amid increased security

Latest News

Statewide, 2,404 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 41 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,973 more cases Saturday
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource...
2nd Chance: Kane
Fire crews spent Saturday morning on scene of a house fire in South Bend.
No one hurt in morning house fire in South Bend
As the temperature drops it’s important to remember your pet’s during the winter season.
Pet Vet: Cold Weather Tips for Pets