COVID-19 variant found in Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first case of the new COVID-19 variant has been found in Michigan.

According to the MDHHS, an adult female living in Washtenaw County has the variant virus.

She recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where the variant originated.

Close contacts of this individual have been identified and are in quarantine.

At this time two new cases have been identified from close contacts with the person, but it is not known if they are infected with the variant.

To date, the virus has been identified in at least 16 other states and jurisdictions in the U.S.

This is the only known case in Michigan at this time, however it is possible that there are more that have not been identified.

