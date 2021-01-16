Lake effect snow continues through the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers developing overnight. Roads will remain just wet until the temperatures dip to the freezing mark late. A coating in most areas is possible. Low of 28.

SUNDAY: Lake effect snow continues in northern counties with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries possible in southern areas. Where lake effect snow is present you can expect slick roads in the morning with slushy roads through the afternoon. Take your time in these areas. High of 32.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers continue with more slick roadways in areas under these snow bands. A total of 1-3 inches could accumulate by Monday morning. Low of 27.

MONDAY: The lake effect snow showers will end in the morning and leave mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions through the rest of the day. High of 29.

LONG RANGE: We are watching weak area of low pressure that could spread more light snow into Michiana come Tuesday morning. This must be watch as it could create a slick morning commute. There are more chances for light snow as we head towards the weekend with anther round of some cooler air, temperatures may fall into the 20s for highs next weekend. Then we are watching late in the 10-day forecast for another chance of accumulating snow. Computer models are picking up on a system and another injection of what could be some arctic air finally in late January. We will keep you updated with the latest so keep checking back for your up to date First Alert Forecast

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, January 16th

Saturday’s High: 36

Saturday’s Low: 25

Precipitation: 0.01″

Total Snowfall: Trace

