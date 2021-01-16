Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to come back for another season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another Domer is coming back for one last ride in South Bend.

Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa announced the news on his twitter account Friday afternoon.

Mood for one more go around with the brotherhood. 😁🤙🏾🍀 #AG2G pic.twitter.com/nC1RFIBvmf — Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (@myraaann) January 16, 2021

Tagovailoa-Amosa played in 11 games for the Irish in 2020 recording 17 total tackles, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He earned second-team All ACC honors for his performance in 2020.

