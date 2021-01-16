Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to come back for another season
Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa announced the news on his twitter account Friday afternoon.
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another Domer is coming back for one last ride in South Bend.
Tagovailoa-Amosa played in 11 games for the Irish in 2020 recording 17 total tackles, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He earned second-team All ACC honors for his performance in 2020.
