Indiana reports 41 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,973 more cases Saturday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 41 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,973 more cases on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,404 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 8,913 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 587,049 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 4,744 new cases were reported. 2,432 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 4,411 new cases were reported. 2,440 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 59 more coronavirus deaths and 3,686 new cases were reported. 2,484 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 88 more coronavirus deaths and 3,191 new cases were reported. 2,515 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 3,726 new cases were reported. 2,537 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 26,684 (+144) cases and 399 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,057 (+91) cases and 340 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,721 (+58) cases and 153 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,846 (+32) cases and 77 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,924 (+20) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,234 (+6) cases and 61 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,707 (+6) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,588 (+9) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 946 (+4) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

