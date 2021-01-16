Advertisement

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Donovan, Bulls in OT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 33 points to help Oklahoma City beat the Chicago Bulls and former Thunder coach Billy Donovan 127-125 in overtime.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 33 points to help Oklahoma City beat the Chicago Bulls and former Thunder coach Billy Donovan 127-125 in overtime. Oklahoma City rallied from 22 points down in the second half. Zach LaVine could have won it in overtime but he missed a deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds. LaVine finished with 35 points. Lu Dort scored 21 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City claimed its first home win in six tries this season. Coby White scored 22 points for the Bulls. Chicago has lost four straight.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say a male bicyclist was hit by a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.
Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck
Mishawaka police respond to a shooting.
Confirmed shooting in Mishawaka; victim in stable condition
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the...
Guard activated at Michigan Capitol amid increased security
Local, beloved athletic trainer receives Sagamore award
Local, beloved athletic trainer receives Sagamore award
Long wait times and problems getting through for some Hoosiers.
Indiana continues to see problems scheduling vaccinations

Latest News

White worked at Notre Dame from 2000 to 2008 before he left for the job at Duke.
Former Notre Dame Athletic Director Kevin White will retire
Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to come back for another season
Irish down top-ranked Minnesota, 3-2
Stamkos, Palat lift Lightning over Blackhawks again