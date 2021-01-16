Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Donovan, Bulls in OT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 33 points to help Oklahoma City beat the Chicago Bulls and former Thunder coach Billy Donovan 127-125 in overtime. Oklahoma City rallied from 22 points down in the second half. Zach LaVine could have won it in overtime but he missed a deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds. LaVine finished with 35 points. Lu Dort scored 21 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City claimed its first home win in six tries this season. Coby White scored 22 points for the Bulls. Chicago has lost four straight.

