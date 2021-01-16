Former Notre Dame Athletic Director Kevin White will retire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame athletic director Kevin White will be retiring as the Duke AD in August, White announced on Friday.

White worked at Notre Dame from 2000 to 2008 before he left for the job at Duke.

Some of White’s accomplishments at Notre Dame include the women’s basketball team winning the national title in 2001 and hiring Mike Brey as the men’s basketball coach.

However, his lasting legacy is the AD tree he created at Notre Dame.

Several athletic directors around the country worked under White in South Bend.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.