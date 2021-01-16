Advertisement

Former Notre Dame Athletic Director Kevin White will retire

White worked at Notre Dame from 2000 to 2008 before he left for the job at Duke.
White worked at Notre Dame from 2000 to 2008 before he left for the job at Duke.(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame athletic director Kevin White will be retiring as the Duke AD in August, White announced on Friday.

White worked at Notre Dame from 2000 to 2008 before he left for the job at Duke.

Some of White’s accomplishments at Notre Dame include the women’s basketball team winning the national title in 2001 and hiring Mike Brey as the men’s basketball coach.

However, his lasting legacy is the AD tree he created at Notre Dame.

Several athletic directors around the country worked under White in South Bend.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a male bicyclist was hit by a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.
Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck
Mishawaka police respond to a shooting.
Confirmed shooting in Mishawaka; victim in stable condition
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the...
Guard activated at Michigan Capitol amid increased security
Local, beloved athletic trainer receives Sagamore award
Local, beloved athletic trainer receives Sagamore award
Long wait times and problems getting through for some Hoosiers.
Indiana continues to see problems scheduling vaccinations

Latest News

Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to come back for another season
Irish down top-ranked Minnesota, 3-2
Not only was Thursday a career-high performance, it was the fourth time Westbeld has scored at...
Ivey believes freshman Maddy Westbeld can be one of the best to ever come through the Notre Dame women’s basketball program
Williams double-double helps Purdue defeat Indiana 81-69