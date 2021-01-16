Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot

ST. JOSEPH Mich. (WNDU) - A local firefighter pulled off a surprise proposal for his childhood sweetheart Friday night on the bluff in St. Joseph Michigan.

Austin Carlson, 26, and Taylor Krugh, 24, first met when they were kids.

“I met Taylor when we were kids at bible school. When we first got together and actually dated she said ‘You know, I picked you out at bible school one day.’ I was like ‘bible school, what? That was so long ago. I didn’t know anything about it.’ She was like ‘yeah I knew I was going to marry you that day,’” Carlson said.

“Even when we went to middle school together too, I was always like, ‘I’m going to marry that boy someday. We kind of drifted apart, so it’s awesome to kind of come full circle,” Krugh said.

Krugh said she had no idea about the proposal and was surprised.

She said “yes.”

“I am a little overwhelmed, a little surprised, a lot surprised. I can’t believe there are so many people here. It’s awesome,” Krugh said.

They were surrounded by family, close friends and firefighters from Sodus, Benton Charter Township, St. Joe and Lincoln Township

Carlson is a third-generation firefighter and currently works for Sodus and Benton Township.

“They brought me up. They raised me and I just want them to know how much I appreciate them. They came out and helped me. This is one of my most important days of my life, so I am just very excited,” Carlson said.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

