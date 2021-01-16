Advertisement

2nd Chance: Kane

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Kane!

The number 287 means so much to Kane in his 8 years of life.

That’s how long it’s been since he was on a chain.

It’s how many days he has spent at the shelter.

It’s how many days he’s felt love and how many days he’s dreamt for a home.

It is also how many days he’s gone without an application.

Kane would do best being the only pet.

He needs an understanding, patient owner. Someone who can work with him and give him the happy retirement he deserves.

His adoption fee has been sponsored, so all he needs is an approved application to go home.

You can also go to the City of South Bend’s website.

