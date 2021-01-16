Advertisement

17th annual Hunter Ice Festival takes over downtown Niles

It’s scaled back a little bit due to Covid restrictions, but ice carvers are still showing off the amazing art they can make with just a block of ice.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -This year’s Hunter Ice Festival is back for the weekend in Niles, and those ice sculptures will likely be around for longer.

It’s scaled back a little bit due to Covid restrictions, but ice carvers are still showing off the amazing art they can make with just a block of ice.

There are 28 of these impressive ice sculptures around downtown Niles, making for a fun way to explore the town.

They also have their interactive sculptures for those of you with a competitive edge. Try your best on ice-cornhole, ice-ping pong, and ski-ball.

“Folks can either see them in their car. We’ve placed them all so people can see them from their car if they’re not comfortable coming out, or they can wander through. We just ask that you wear a mask, respect people’s space, and stay socially distant,” Hunter Ice Festival Manager Lisa Croteau.

The festival is only this weekend but you can head to Niles and check out the sculptures as long as it’s cold enough so they don’t melt.

