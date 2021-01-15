Advertisement

Williams double-double helps Purdue defeat Indiana 81-69

By Associated Press
Jan. 14, 2021
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Trevion Williams scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Eric Hunter Jr. knocked down timely 3-pointers and Purdue defeated Indiana 81-69.

The Boilermakers were 11 of 17 from beyond the arc, Hunter leading the way with three, Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Brandon Newman each adding a pair.

The Hoosiers were just 3 of 18 from distance.

Williams scored 16 of his points in the second half when Purdue led for every one of the final 20 minutes.

Ivey added 13 points, Newman 12 and Hunter 11.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 25 points, Armaan Franklin added 14.

Race Thompson scored 13 with 10 rebounds.

1/14/2021 10:05:19 PM (GMT -5:00)

