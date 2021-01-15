Advertisement

When will Indiana receive more COVID-19 vaccines?

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Is anything being done to speed up the distribution of the vaccine in Indiana in order to meet the demand?

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch weighed in on that question this afternoon.

“By the end of January, we will anticipate that we will have almost a half a million Hoosiers vaccinated. So, we have an infrastructure in place to be able to handle vaccine distribution. And certainly, we’ll look forward to the day when we receive more,” Crouch said.

Crouch also says more vaccinations are expected as more pharmaceutical companies get their vaccines approved.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a male bicyclist was hit by a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.
Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck
Mishawaka police respond to a shooting.
Confirmed shooting in Mishawaka; victim in stable condition
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the...
Guard activated at Michigan Capitol amid increased security
Local, beloved athletic trainer receives Sagamore award
Local, beloved athletic trainer receives Sagamore award
Long wait times and problems getting through for some Hoosiers.
Indiana continues to see problems scheduling vaccinations

Latest News

Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Indiana and Michigan prepare for protests ahead of the Inauguration.
Indiana and Michigan prep for protests ahead of Inauguration Day
COVID-19 vaccine doses being produced on the Modern production line.
Lack of trust in the health care system in Black and brown communities
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Snow at Times this Weekend
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast