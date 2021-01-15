When will Indiana receive more COVID-19 vaccines?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Is anything being done to speed up the distribution of the vaccine in Indiana in order to meet the demand?

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch weighed in on that question this afternoon.

“By the end of January, we will anticipate that we will have almost a half a million Hoosiers vaccinated. So, we have an infrastructure in place to be able to handle vaccine distribution. And certainly, we’ll look forward to the day when we receive more,” Crouch said.

Crouch also says more vaccinations are expected as more pharmaceutical companies get their vaccines approved.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.