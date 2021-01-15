Advertisement

St. Joseph County sees lowest coronavirus hospitalizations since October

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Hospitalizations in St. Joseph County are at the lowest they’ve been since October.

And in overall cases, there has been improvement since Thanksgiving.

Officials noticed a slight bump after holidays but nothing too serious.

We’re also past the time of a surge from holiday gatherings and travel.

This new data comes as people around the county are starting to get vaccinated.

More than 8,400 does have been administered and nearly 1,400 have already gotten their second dose.

“We have received an increased allotment of the vaccine at the health department site which allowed us to open up more appointment slots for next week the eligibility criteria expanded this week to age 70 and older along with all the other categories that have previously been approved and we are anticipating further increases in vaccine allotment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County Health Officer.

Officials also want to remind you that while these updates are good, it’s still important to continue to wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands.

