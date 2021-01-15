South Bend teen arrested after police chase
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen has been arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.
This happened last night during a traffic stop on South Miami Street.
The officer tried to pull over a Jeep, but the driver refused to stop and led officials on a chase before crashing into another car.
After crashing, the driver and a passenger got out and started running.
The driver was soon caught but the passenger has not been found.
Police continue to investigate.
