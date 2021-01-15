South Bend teen arrested after police chase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen has been arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

This happened last night during a traffic stop on South Miami Street.

The officer tried to pull over a Jeep, but the driver refused to stop and led officials on a chase before crashing into another car.

After crashing, the driver and a passenger got out and started running.

The driver was soon caught but the passenger has not been found.

Police continue to investigate.

