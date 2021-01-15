Advertisement

South Bend Cubs sign 10-year extension with Four Winds Field

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs agreed to lease Four Winds field for 10 more years.

The proposed contract amendment and extension will go before the city park board for final approval next week.

40 cities across the U.S. Lost their minor league baseball teams in a restructuring of the major league farm system.

In South Bend, Cubs owner Andrew Berlin has spent millions of dollars of his own money on improvements to the city-owned stadium.

