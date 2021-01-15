Advertisement

Snow at Times this Weekend

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE WINTRY, BUT NOT TOO BAD... Yes, it will be colder with some snow at times over the next few days, I still do not see any really cold air, nor any big snows. While there will be some bitterly cold air developing over southern Canada later next week and weekend, it doesn’t look like it comes this way...yet. So for this weekend, scattered snow showers end later this evening. We’ll see more snow showers develop both Saturday and Sunday afternoons and evenings, especially in the lake-effect areas. I expect only a coating to 1″ in most southern and eastern areas...and 1″-3″ in more typical lake-effect areas...

Tonight: Snow showers taper off and end...then partial clearing and colder. Low: 25, Wind: SW 3-6

Saturday: Maybe a little sunshine early, then snow showers developing. High: 34, Wind: Becoming W 5-10

Saturday night: Lake-effect snow at times. Low: 27

Sunday: Lake-effect snow showers pick up by afternoon. By the end of the weekend, we’re still only expecting 1″-3″ in those lake-effect areas...less elsewhere. High: 32

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a male bicyclist was hit by a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.
Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck
Mishawaka police respond to a shooting.
Confirmed shooting in Mishawaka; victim in stable condition
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the...
Guard activated at Michigan Capitol amid increased security
Local, beloved athletic trainer receives Sagamore award
Local, beloved athletic trainer receives Sagamore award
Long wait times and problems getting through for some Hoosiers.
Indiana continues to see problems scheduling vaccinations

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Rain/snow mix Friday with accumulating snow this weekend
Rain snow mix continues Friday with little to no accumulation before weekend snow takes over
Rain/snow mix Friday with accumulating snow this weekend
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-15-2021 First Alert Weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Bit more wintry air coming...