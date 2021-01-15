Snow at Times this Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE WINTRY, BUT NOT TOO BAD... Yes, it will be colder with some snow at times over the next few days, I still do not see any really cold air, nor any big snows. While there will be some bitterly cold air developing over southern Canada later next week and weekend, it doesn’t look like it comes this way...yet. So for this weekend, scattered snow showers end later this evening. We’ll see more snow showers develop both Saturday and Sunday afternoons and evenings, especially in the lake-effect areas. I expect only a coating to 1″ in most southern and eastern areas...and 1″-3″ in more typical lake-effect areas...

Tonight: Snow showers taper off and end...then partial clearing and colder. Low: 25, Wind: SW 3-6

Saturday: Maybe a little sunshine early, then snow showers developing. High: 34, Wind: Becoming W 5-10

Saturday night: Lake-effect snow at times. Low: 27

Sunday: Lake-effect snow showers pick up by afternoon. By the end of the weekend, we’re still only expecting 1″-3″ in those lake-effect areas...less elsewhere. High: 32

