Rain snow mix continues Friday with little to no accumulation before weekend snow takes over

TODAY:

A damp start with scattered rain showers on the radar early. Very little snow accumulation through your Friday with temps above freezing most of the day. An afternoon high of 36 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze from the SW.

TONIGHT:

Well-below the freezing point. We’re dropping into the middle 20s under a decent band of snowfall leading into Saturday.

TOMORROW:

A coating to 2″ of snow accumulation through Saturday with the highest amounts north and near the lake. Lake-effect bands could double that amount on Sunday… Weekend temperatures mainly below freezing.

