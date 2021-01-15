Advertisement

Rain snow mix continues Friday with little to no accumulation before weekend snow takes over

Accumulation of 1-3″ across Michiana Saturday and Sunday
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

A damp start with scattered rain showers on the radar early. Very little snow accumulation through your Friday with temps above freezing most of the day. An afternoon high of 36 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze from the SW.

TONIGHT:

Well-below the freezing point. We’re dropping into the middle 20s under a decent band of snowfall leading into Saturday.

TOMORROW:

A coating to 2″ of snow accumulation through Saturday with the highest amounts north and near the lake. Lake-effect bands could double that amount on Sunday… Weekend temperatures mainly below freezing.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are mixed feelings about a picture of Santa Claus that was posted on the South Bend FOP...
Mixed feelings over a Santa Claus picture on South Bend’s FOP page
Mishawaka police respond to a shooting.
Confirmed shooting in Mishawaka; victim taken to hospital
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Biden comments on the riots at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Biden unveiling $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
President Donald J. Trump
What Trump has to lose if removed from office

Latest News

Statewide, 2,432 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 42 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,744 more cases Friday
Police say a male bicyclist was hit by a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.
Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the...
Guard activated at Michigan Capitol amid increased security
Rain/snow mix Friday with accumulating snow this weekend
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-15-2021 First Alert Weather