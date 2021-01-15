Medical Moment: Surgery during birth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a mother’s worst nightmare: The reality that your baby isn’t safe inside your own womb.

How surgeons were able to save the life of little Maverick—while he was only halfway out of the womb! That story in today’s Medical Moment.

CPAM is a rare birth defect that only occurs in about one in every 35,000 births.

This condition can also cause hydrops, where fluid builds up in a baby’s tissue.

And in cases of CPAM with hydrops—95 percent of babies die before, or soon after, birth.

But Martie Salt has details on a breakthrough procedure for one family that was preparing for the worst.

Doctors say one challenging part of this procedure is maintaining placental blood flow.

This requires an experienced team to keep mom asleep and her uterus relaxed throughout surgery.

