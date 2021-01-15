Advertisement

Medical Moment: Surgery during birth

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a mother’s worst nightmare: The reality that your baby isn’t safe inside your own womb.

How surgeons were able to save the life of little Maverick—while he was only halfway out of the womb! That story in today’s Medical Moment.

CPAM is a rare birth defect that only occurs in about one in every 35,000 births.

This condition can also cause hydrops, where fluid builds up in a baby’s tissue.

And in cases of CPAM with hydrops—95 percent of babies die before, or soon after, birth.

But Martie Salt has details on a breakthrough procedure for one family that was preparing for the worst.

Doctors say one challenging part of this procedure is maintaining placental blood flow.

This requires an experienced team to keep mom asleep and her uterus relaxed throughout surgery.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a male bicyclist was hit by a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.
Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck
Mishawaka police respond to a shooting.
Confirmed shooting in Mishawaka; victim in stable condition
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the...
Guard activated at Michigan Capitol amid increased security
Local, beloved athletic trainer receives Sagamore award
Local, beloved athletic trainer receives Sagamore award
Long wait times and problems getting through for some Hoosiers.
Indiana continues to see problems scheduling vaccinations

Latest News

Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Childhood sweethearts are tying the knot
Indiana and Michigan prepare for protests ahead of the Inauguration.
Indiana and Michigan prep for protests ahead of Inauguration Day
COVID-19 vaccine doses being produced on the Modern production line.
Lack of trust in the health care system in Black and brown communities
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Snow at Times this Weekend
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast