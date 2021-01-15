Local, beloved athletic trainer receives Sagamore award

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - John Coddington, a well-known athletic trainer at South Bend Orthopaedics (SBO), received the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award Thursday night for his commitment to the community.

This award is usually presented by the Governor during a ceremony, but because of COVID Coddington’s colleagues surprised him with the award instead.

“As an athletic trainer for over four decades, John has emphatically protected the safety of young athletes and our patients, while also maximizing their potential to perform at their highest level,” said one colleague.

“Just absolutely shocked. You never realize how much you’ll affect somebody’s life until they do something like this. Then you say, ‘God, I did make a difference’” Coddington said.

Coddington has spent his life going above and beyond to make a difference in peoples’ lives.

“Sometimes when we had patients that were really tough, John could look at things in a holistic way and really nail down what was going on with that person,” said Director of Therapy Services at SBO, Lisa Wolff.

Coddington also happens to be retiring after a long and successful career.

His last day was Thursday.

“We’re going to travel a lot and I am still going to work with baseball and softball players at the South Bend Cubs Performance Center...I have to say, I love you all. You know that. I love the people I’ve taken care of. Just thank you for everything,” he said.

