Advertisement

Lions agree to deal with Rams executive Brad Holmes as GM

Holmes led the Rams’ college scouting department for eight years and started his 18-year career with them as a public relations intern in 2003.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with Brad Holmes to be their general manager. Holmes led the Rams’ college scouting department for eight years and started his 18-year career with them as a public relations intern in 2003. Holmes had a second interview in Detroit on Wednesday and was impressive enough to land the job. Lions principal owner and chairman Sheila Ford Hamp said it was evident early in the interview process that Holmes is a leader who is ready for the opportunity. Holmes played defensive tackle and was a captain at North Carolina A&T where he graduated in 2002 with a degree in journalism and mass communications.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

There are mixed feelings about a picture of Santa Claus that was posted on the South Bend FOP...
Mixed feelings over a Santa Claus picture on South Bend’s FOP page
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
President Donald J. Trump
What Trump has to lose if removed from office
Biden comments on the riots at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Biden unveiling $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy

Latest News

Hurricanes open with 3-0 win over rebuilding Red Wings
Williams double-double helps Purdue defeat Indiana 81-69
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) plays against the Buffalo Sabres during...
Blackhawks place Jonathan Toews on long-term injured reserve
The University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team (6-5, 4-3) got back on track Thursday...
Irish push past Demon Deacons, 79-72