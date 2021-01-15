Lions agree to deal with Rams executive Brad Holmes as GM

The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with Brad Holmes to be their general manager. Holmes led the Rams’ college scouting department for eight years and started his 18-year career with them as a public relations intern in 2003. Holmes had a second interview in Detroit on Wednesday and was impressive enough to land the job. Lions principal owner and chairman Sheila Ford Hamp said it was evident early in the interview process that Holmes is a leader who is ready for the opportunity. Holmes played defensive tackle and was a captain at North Carolina A&T where he graduated in 2002 with a degree in journalism and mass communications.

