Jimtown community reaction after track coach asked to resign

JIMTOWN, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now is digging deeper after hearing from several Jimtown students, parents, and alumni about the apparent resignation of head track and cross-country coach Joe Linville.

Sources tell 16 News Now the school asked Linville to resign after a complaint came in about something he wrote in a letter to parents.

16 News Now breaks down what was in that letter and tells us how his students and athletes are reacting.

Several students have already told us if coach Linville isn’t going to coach this spring, they’re not going to try out for track.

16 News Now reached out to the Baugo Community Schools to try and learn why Linville is no longer coaching. They say they not comment on human resource matters and will be unavailable for comment.

Students and parents tell us the school asked him to resign after he wrote in a call-out sheet, “you are not tough because you’re going out in the cold underdressed; you are just cold and dumb”.

One Jimtown senior says she read these words as tongue-in-cheek.

“He has done this for so many years, and like I said, every year he sends out the same letter. So why is it any different this year than years in the past, and why are you going to take him off of coaching for one little word that wasn’t really that bad,” said Jimtown senior Andrea Leighton.

Andrea and her sister say they won’t join the track team if Linville isn’t coaching.

She said she doesn’t think there will be a track team this year if Linville doesn’t coach.

“I was not going to run cross country because I hated the idea of running but Linville had convinced me to do it,” said Jimtown student Caitlynn Track.

Track says Linville was the reason she wanted to join the track team, and in just two days has 250 signatures for a petition to have him reinstated.

Community members are gearing up to make their voices heard at the next school board meeting on Jan. 25th.

