Ivey believes freshman Maddy Westbeld can be one of the best to ever come through the Notre Dame women’s basketball program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish freshman Maddy Westbeld has continued to turn heads across the country, and on Thursday she did it again scoring a career-high 25 points against Wake Forest.

Not only was Thursday a career-high performance, it was the fourth time Westbeld has scored at least 20 points in a game this season. It was also the ninth time in the team’s 11 games Westbeld scored in double figures.

Irish head coach Niele Ivey had nothing but praise for her star freshman. She says Westbeld’s success is not a surprise whatsoever.

“She came in from Day 1, August 1st, and never left the gym,” Ivey said. “This is one of our best players. She doesn’t care that she’s a freshman. She’s going to step to the challenge every night. It doesn’t matter. She’s a very coachable kid and she’s a very team oriented player. She never wants to glory. She wants the team to win. She’s just a winner. I’m blessed to have her. She is going to be one of the best to ever go through this program. It’s really exciting to see her growth.”

Expectations are high for the freshman. Westbeld and the Irish are back on the floor at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday as they look to get revenge against Boston College.

That will be a noon tip on the ACC Network.

