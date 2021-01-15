Indiana and Michigan prep for protests ahead of Inauguration Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New today, with protests planned around the country ahead of Inauguration Day we’re taking a closer look at what it takes for security to prepare for those protests.

We spoke with a security expert to learn more about what types of precautions need to be put in place to prevent another incident like what occurred at the US Capitol Building last week.

Anthony Riccio with Monterrey Security and former First Deputy Superintendent with Chicago Police Department says time is a major luxury in that law enforcement has had plenty of time to plan for these protests.

Here’s what he says should happen.

They’ll need to establish perimeters to keep protestors away from buildings.

Have security at every entrance and exit to prevent a breach.

Security should also protect potential targets inside the buildings, such as legislators.

Law enforcement will keep in mind that violence is always possible keeping an eye out for agitators in the crowd. Riccio adds that most people who protest are peaceful, but those can quickly become followers of the agitators in the crowd.

He adds that agitators should be arrested or detained as quickly as possible. Also, keeping an eye out for weapons that could be anything from a club to a firearm.

Riccio hoping nothing happens like what we saw in DC.

“A lot of it is hindsight unfortunately, but this is where the planning really comes in. You have to know what the points are that could cause this to turn. Really staff your people, this is not a time to really worry about your budget, or cut short, or try to skip on your security. We have the benefit of knowing, or the luxury really, of knowing that this could be an event such as that. Staff it properly, when you see these indicators, and there’s always these early on indicators, act quickly and act decisively to mitigate those and you can really prevent an incident like what occurred in the Capitol,” Anthony Riccio says. Director of Public Safety Monterrey Security.

This as the FBI says protests are planned in all 50 states, prompting security concerns and on Friday officials have a message for protestors and the citizens of Lansing.

Law enforcement officials are saying that they are ready to handle whatever comes their way, and they’re hoping to avoid anything like what happened at the US Capitol Building last week.

Protestors stormed the Michigan State Capitol Building last year, and a bomb threat just last week.

Now protests are planned for Sunday as well as Inauguration Day on January 20th with the Lansing Police, Michigan State Police, the FBI, and National Guard all having a hand in security.

Police are already stepping up their presence in Lansing. Friday, the Chief of Police says that during these protests he encourages residents to stay out of downtown.

No word on specific threats or groups involved in these protests. Officials are remaining vague on details so they “won’t lose the element of surprise”, should things get out of hand.

Police say they will practice what they refer to as “Constitutional Policing” which is respecting the Constitutional rights of protestors. However, they made it clear they will not stand for any violence.

“If you are going to come down to the capital and demonstrate peacefully then we will provide that safe space for you. If you are coming to the capital to engage in some nefarious activity then we are also very well prepared to address that,” Col. Joseph Gaspar says. Director with Indiana State Police.

The NBC affiliate in Detroit reports a 6 foot fence is going up on Friday around the Michigan State Capitol Building.

Let’s take a look at Indiana and their preparations at the capital in Indianapolis.

16 News Now was able to get information from the FBI’s office out of Indianapolis to learn their thoughts going into the weekend and next week.

The FBI says there could be protests all the way up until January 20th. No specific threats have been made at this time, and no specific groups identified.

However, he FBI says they’re getting prepared and there is coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement who are stepping up their presence in the capital.

They continue to monitor social media for threats and take in tips from citizens.

Any protests that do happen the FBI says they will protect protestors’ first amendment rights focusing on creating a safe environment for peaceful protestors but keeping an eye out for violence and destruction

The FBI and state officials making it very clear they will not tolerate rioting and violence like was seen at the US Capitol Building last week.’

The Governor’s Office announced on Friday that the Indiana State Government Complex will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday out of an abundance of caution with the reason for the closures being “recent national events, threats to other state capitols, and COVID-19 restrictions”. However, it is mentioned in that press release that there are no credible threats to the capitol at this time.

If you have any tips on potential violence during any protest, you can always call 1-800-CALL-FBI to submit that tip.

