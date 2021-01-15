Advertisement

Hurricanes open with 3-0 win over rebuilding Red Wings

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Nino Niederreiter scored early and Petr Mrazek had to make just 14 saves for a shutout, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 in the season opener for both teams.

Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss stopped 40 shots to give his offensively challenged team a chance for two-plus periods.

The Red Wings played for the first time since they lost to Carolina at home on March 10, 2020.

Carolina’s layoff was less than half as long because it swept the New York Rangers in the playoffs after the pause before being eliminated by Boston.

