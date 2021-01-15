Howard Park Public House hosts grand opening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the Howard Park Public House took place today.

After more than a year of construction and planning, the restaurant is officially opening its doors.

Local officials expressed excitement for the new addition as it adds to the recent renovation of Howard Park.

“There is more outdoor seating than indoor seating with the public house and that was by design. I ate out here just a couple of nights ago, the heaters are wonderful, the staff takes good care of you outside, so we have created a safe four-season environment,” said Aaron Perri, Executive Director of Venue Parks and Arts.

“This of course is at the core and heart of our city, and Howard Park is everyone’s park, and everyone is welcome to be here. And this completion of the Howard Park Public House is the final piece of that remake of this park,” said Mayor James Mueller.

The Howard Park Public House is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

