Guard activated at Michigan Capitol amid increased security

FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the...
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the National Guard, the state police continues to augment its presence at the Capitol and crews will install a 6-foot fence around the 142-year-old building before potential protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said Friday that an unknown number of demonstrators are expected to gather on the grounds Sunday, a week-and-a-half after the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Troopers are being mobilized from across the state and will be joined by the National Guard and local law enforcement.

Michigan State Police have an update on security preparations for expected protests at the state's Capitol.

