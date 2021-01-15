Guard activated at Michigan Capitol amid increased security

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the National Guard, the state police continues to augment its presence at the Capitol and crews will install a 6-foot fence around the 142-year-old building before potential protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said Friday that an unknown number of demonstrators are expected to gather on the grounds Sunday, a week-and-a-half after the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Troopers are being mobilized from across the state and will be joined by the National Guard and local law enforcement.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)