Goshen Health celebrates progress on new patient tower being built

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A new patient tower at Goshen Hospital is one step closer to being complete.

A topping-off ceremony Friday afternoon celebrated the last steel beam being put in place at the construction site, and those a part of the project signed the beam before it was placed.

Goshen Health says having more space for patients and families will only increase the level of care they are able to provide.

“We have real reason for hope that this new physical structure has been designed to make our lives easier as healthcare workers whose goal it is to provide the best in patient care,” Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Nafziger said.

The new Goshen Hospital patient tower is expected to be complete in the summer of 2022.

