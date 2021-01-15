Advertisement

Epstein hired as MLB consultant to evaluate rules changes

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2012 file photo, Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein speaks to...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2012 file photo, Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein speaks to reporters during the 27th annual Chicago Cubs baseball convention, in Chicago. Theo Epstein, who transformed the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in 2016, is stepping down after nine seasons as the club's president of baseball operations. The team announced Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, Epstein is leaving the organization, and general manager Jed Hoyer is being promoted to take his place. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Former Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox executive Theo Epstein has been hired by Major League Baseball as a consultant for on-field matters and will evaluate possible rule changes. Epstein will work with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, the owners’ competition committee and analytics experts. MLB is considering possible rules changes such as expanding the designated hitter to the National League. Manfred would like to speed to pace of play, which rose to a record average of 3 hours, 5 minutes, 35 seconds for nine-inning games last season.

