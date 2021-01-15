Edwardsburg sits one win away from another state title berth

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - It may be mid-January but there is still high school football being played in Michigan.

The Edwardsburg Eddies are the only team left standing in the Michiana area. The Eddies are just one win against Cadillac away from taking the trip back to Ford Field to play for a state title.

Edwardsburg head coach Kevin Bartz says playing for a championship would mean a ton for his group that has gone through so much this past year.

“We’ve been shut down several times and restarted,” Bartz said. “We’ve been not sure if we were going to go and these kids continue to workout the entire time. They never gave up. They knew if there was any kind of a chance they would be ready when the opportunity came back. I think for these kids just to get the pay off at the end for all of their hard work, I think that’s what would be the most thing I would enjoy from this.”

Michiana will find out tomorrow if the Eddies will enjoy another trip to the state title game. It would be their third appearance at Ford Field in the last four seasons.

Kickoff is at 1 PM at Leo Hoffman Field against Cadillac.

