Confirmed shooting in Mishawaka; victim taken to hospital

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have confirmed there was a shooting Thursday night just after 9 p.m.

Officers are on the scene at the intersection of Division and Lawrence.

The victim is a female. She was taken to the hospital; there is no word on her condition, but it appears to be non-life-threatening.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, Metro Homicide had not been called to the scene.

