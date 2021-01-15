Advertisement

Confirmed shooting in Mishawaka; victim taken to hospital

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have confirmed there was a shooting Thursday night just after 9 p.m.

Officers are on the scene at the intersection of Division and Lawrence.

The victim is a female. She was taken to the hospital; there is no word on her condition, but it appears to be non-life-threatening.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, Metro Homicide had not been called to the scene.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking story.

