Competitive cheer team bounces back after canceled competition

By Carly Miller
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Thunder Elite competitive cheerleaders spend hours each week practicing at the Battell Center in Mishawaka, and after thinking they weren’t going to have their state competition, plans have now changed.

“Like twelve hours before we were supposed to hit the mat, we got the news that things weren’t going to go as planned,” Mishawaka Thunder Elite Head Coach Danielle Enos said.

When the Mishawaka Thunder Elite competitive cheer group heard that their state competition was canceled, they were devastated.

“There was a lot of sadness. There was a lot of anger. Tears, frustration, all that,” Enos said.

Enos says her athletes have spent months practicing for the competition, so to still give them a chance to shine, several virtual competitions will be happening across the state this weekend.

“It was really important to us to pull together and kind of show them how to pivot,” Enos said.

Many of the photos you see here are from past seasons, as Enos says her group has made many adjustments due to the pandemic.

“Everything looks a little bit different, but they’re still getting what they need, and that’s that friendship, that family and that athleticism,” Enos said.

While spectators won’t be allowed at the competition, Enos says still being able to compete is important for the athletes.

“For their mental health, still getting out in a social situation, still being able to do something they love safely is extremely important.”

She is looking forward to watching all of the hard work pay off this weekend.

“Kind of coming together and really getting to do that experience, that’s what means the world to me.”

For more information about Mishawaka Thunder Elite and the latest on their program, click here.

