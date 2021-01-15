Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing set for next Thursday
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(WNDU) - Pete Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
President-elect Joe Biden nominated the former South Bend mayor for his transportation secretary.
If confirmed, Buttigieg will become the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ cabinet secretary.
And at 38, he’s the youngest member so far in Biden’s cabinet.
The transportation secretary is expected to play a central role in Biden’s push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.
