Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing set for next Thursday

(WNDU) - Pete Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

President-elect Joe Biden nominated the former South Bend mayor for his transportation secretary.

If confirmed, Buttigieg will become the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ cabinet secretary.

And at 38, he’s the youngest member so far in Biden’s cabinet.

The transportation secretary is expected to play a central role in Biden’s push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.